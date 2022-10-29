Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HGV opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.