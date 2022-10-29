Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $134.64 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

