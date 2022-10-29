Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.77

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 5103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $675.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

