HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 530

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.07) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.34) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £88.30 billion and a PE ratio of 850.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.76.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

