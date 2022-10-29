Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.0 %

HUBB opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

