Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Director Gary Torgow Buys 16,835 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANP opened at $17.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.