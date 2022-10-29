IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $16.31

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $16.98. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 184 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The firm has a market cap of $668.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 952,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,476 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 548,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

