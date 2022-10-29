IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $265.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.18.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

