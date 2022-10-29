ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.74. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 7,671 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
ImmunityBio Trading Up 7.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
