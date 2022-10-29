ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.74. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 7,671 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 63.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.