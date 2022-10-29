Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INBX. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 430.07% and a negative net margin of 1,575.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,602,025. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inhibrx Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.