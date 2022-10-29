Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

