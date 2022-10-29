Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Director Sells $247,180.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 488,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,339,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.