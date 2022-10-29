Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Director Sells $248,618.16 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $248,618.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 514,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,112.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,339,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

