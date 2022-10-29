Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells 6,775 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of A opened at $138.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 121,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.