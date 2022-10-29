Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells $297,233.32 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

