Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Sells $322,192.35 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,949 shares in the company, valued at $959,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DXLG opened at $6.75 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,983 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

