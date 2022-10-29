Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Sells 4,618 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $336,513.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,265,740 shares in the company, valued at $165,104,473.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greif alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30.

On Friday, October 21st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $319,582.41.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $20,068.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15.

On Friday, August 19th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $211,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $213,716.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $216,474.79.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52.

Greif Stock Up 3.3 %

Greif stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.