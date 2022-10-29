Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

