Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in National Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 316,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in National Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 316,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

