Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Up 4.2 %

Nikola stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

