Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells 11,365 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 11,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $1,003,643.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SouthState Stock Up 3.1 %

SouthState stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

