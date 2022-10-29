Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Sells 40,609 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $48.89.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Squarespace by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Squarespace by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Squarespace

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.