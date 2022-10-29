Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Sells 40,609 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Squarespace Price Performance
NYSE:SQSP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $48.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Squarespace by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Squarespace by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
