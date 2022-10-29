International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

