Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 3.4 %

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

ITCI stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.