Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

