Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Investar Price Performance

Investar stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $208.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

