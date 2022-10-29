Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.25

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 125462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $17,400,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 319.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 46.9% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

