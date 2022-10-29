Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,265.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,605. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.