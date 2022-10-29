iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,731,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $100.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79.

