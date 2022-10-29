Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Francis Mckay Sells 7,979 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $65.35 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

