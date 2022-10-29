Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $567.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

