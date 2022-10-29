Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for SoftBank Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoftBank Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($7.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SoftBank Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

