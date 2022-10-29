Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Recruit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Recruit’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of RCRRF opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.43. Recruit has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $71.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

