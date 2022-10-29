Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

NYSE:GE opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

