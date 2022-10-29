Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danaos Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Danaos in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q2 2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $250.92 million during the quarter.

Danaos Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DAC stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

