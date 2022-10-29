Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Monro, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $349.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.64 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MNRO stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Monro by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 675,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 483,304 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 29.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after acquiring an additional 332,889 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monro by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 232.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

