Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

