Jonathan Young Sells 12,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $559,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,718.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

