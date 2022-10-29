JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in JOYY by 12.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in JOYY by 82.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.32%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

