JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Douglas B. Petno Sells 5,139 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.