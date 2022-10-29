JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,900 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,929.60 ($35.40).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,418.50 ($29.22) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £173.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.47.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

