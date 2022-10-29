JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Douglas B. Petno Sells 5,139 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 71,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 73,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

