JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Quilter (LON:QLT) Target Price to GBX 83

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QLT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114.60 ($1.38).

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 97.44 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 696.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.37.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.