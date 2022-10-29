Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

JNPR opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,961,113. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after acquiring an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

