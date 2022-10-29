Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $225.00

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72), with a volume of 102461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Kape Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.41. The company has a market capitalization of £781.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,483.33.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

