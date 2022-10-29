Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,324 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

