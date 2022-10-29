KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2024 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.43.

NASDAQ:META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.27. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

