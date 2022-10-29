KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

