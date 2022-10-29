KeyCorp Weighs in on Trinity Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.80%.

About Trinity Industries



Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

