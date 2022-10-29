KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for KLA in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $22.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.58.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.22. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

